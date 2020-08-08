Protesters call on the Governor to delay school reopenings

A caravan of parents and educators protested the reopening of Utah schools on Friday.

Demonstrators met at 800 South and Main Street in Salt Lake City late in the afternoon.

It was to write messages on their vehicles to be on display while the caravan was enroute to the Utah State Capitol.

Once arriving, protesters called on the Governor and the Utah State Board of Education to listen to their concerns and delay face-to-face school reopenings until plans are fully vetted by teachers and health authorities.

“The governor is aware that we are down here,” said a speaker. “That’s his office right there in the corner of the building. So, let’s go ahead and get as loud as we can,” he said to the group which replied with loud cheers.

The event was organized by Safe Utah Schools with support from the Utah Education Association.

It says school reopenings should be delayed until the daily positive rate is 5% or below. As of August 7th, the rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.5%

“Parents have a lot of rights,” said Emily Johnson with Safe Utah Schools. “They are minimal right now with our options, but we do have some options. But, teachers aren’t getting the same options between online or in school.”

Parents and educators who showed up to support the organization agree.

Matteo Krause, a father and music teacher, was among the 100 to 200 people in the socially-distant crowd.

“I think that would be a great start,” said Krause. “I think safeguarding our children is really the end all to this. So, if it means we have to start online until we get to that point then so be it.”

Other requests from the group include having school districts offer parent surveys on how schools will mitigate Covid-19 transmission and options for children be offered in multiple languages to make sure plans are reaching all families.