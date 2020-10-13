Protect your packages ahead of Amazon Prime Day

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thousands of Utahns will take advantage of Amazon Prime Day to score the best deals online.

The two-day event was pushed from July until October 13th and 14th because of the pandemic.

Amazon Prime members expect to save big during Amazon Prime Day sale. The program started out five years ago and took in its biggest sales topping seven-billion dollars in 2019.

Even during a pandemic, experts say online sales are up and packages are being mailed out.

“Right now is the beginning of a huge rise in package theft,” says Sgt. Nisha King with the Provo Police Department.

Police say, crooks are waiting for those packages to start arriving by the end of the week.

“Package theft is an issue year round, so it’s not just during the holidays it’s a problem, but it is a horrendous problem during the holidays,” says the sergeant.

If you are expecting a package police say having a camera on your front door is your best option to make sure you get that package, and to get video of someone who tries to take it.

“Make sure your door bell camera is recording,” she adds.

Porch pirates are quick, so police say capturing a good image of them will help in an arrest.

Another thing cameras can do is capture an image of the suspects car.

“A license plate number can really get police in the right direction to really find the suspect who took those packages,” says Sgt. King.

Detectives say you can have your packages delivered to:

Another part of your home

Leasing office

Neighbor

Shipping lockers

Work

Sgt. King says, “Package theft is something at can be prevented.”

Law enforcement along I-15 from Utah County to Davis County tell ABC4 News patrols will be focusing their efforts in neighborhoods.

If you see someone casing your neighborhood who looks suspicious or out of place, police say give them a call to check it out.

If you’re not a prime member, other retail giants like Target and Walmart are launching major sales online this week.