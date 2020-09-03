Prosecutor seeks to combine Chad and Lori Daybell cases

Defense attorney John Prior, right, addresses Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins as to why he and Chad Daybell, left, are not wearing masks in court during a preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Monday, August 3, 2020. The preliminary hearing will help a judge decide if the charges against Chad Daybell will move forward in state court. Daybell, 52, is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool)

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4 News, Eric Gossarth) – Prosecutors in Idaho are seeking to combine the cases against Chad and Lori Daybell.

A motion was filed on Tuesday by prosecutor Rob Wood stating charges filed in both cases say the Daybells participated or conspired together to commit the alleged acts, according to East Idaho News.

“Trials in these matters will require the same witnesses and evidence be presented by the State,” Wood wrote in a six-page memorandum supporting the motion. “In order to preserve judicial economy and efficiency, avoid delays in bringing either defendant to trial, and for the benefit of the witnesses and victims, these cases should be joined.”

Idaho court procedures allow co-defendants in cases where they are both charged under the same complaint if it is alleged they participated in the same crimes.

Both Chad and Lori were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction and alteration or concealment of evidence after the bodies of Lori’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, were found in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s home in eastern Idaho.

Authorities haven’t yet said how the children died or who caused their deaths. Court documents suggest JJ was buried in a pet cemetery on Chad Daybell’s property and that Tylee’s remains were dismembered and burned. Investigators found the bodies by tracking the movements of Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, using cellphone data.

Cox died of an apparent blood clot in his lung at his Arizona home last December and Police Lt. Ron Ball of Rexburg, Idaho, said they believe Cox was also involved in the conspiracy to hide the kids’ remains.

Court documents in Lori Daybell’s criminal case include claims that the couple believed dark spirits, or “zombies,” would possess people. Melanie Gibb, one of Lori’s friends, said she told her at different times last year that both children had become zombies and that the couple believed the only way to rid a person of a dark spirit was by killing them so the person could be at rest in the afterlife.

According to East Idaho News, the documents filed Tuesday are just part of several new developments. John Prior, defense attorney for Chad, asked the judge to dismiss the entire case, saying prosecutors have not provided sufficient evidence that he committed the crimes.

Chad pleaded not guilty to his charges and trial has been set for January 11 to 29 in Fremont County. Lori has not yet entered a plea in her case.