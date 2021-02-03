WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Proposed Utah bill would prohibit protests at private residences

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new bill introduced in the Utah state legislature is seeking to ban protests outside of homes.

Rep. Ryan Wilcox, (R) Ogden, is proposing House Bill 291 during the 2021 Utah Legislative Session.

Under the bill, “targeted residential picketing”, which the bill defines as “picketing, with or without signs, that is specifically directed or focused toward a residence, or one or more occupants of the residence…” would be considered a Class B misdemeanor.

This would make it illegal to picket within 100 feet of a private residence.

The bill comes in response to the protests against COVID-19 regulation that formed outside the private homes of former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Gov. Spencer Cox, and state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn that happened last year

“It’s scary and wrong that someone would feel comfortable sharing my personal information,” Dr. Dunn said in response to the protest outside her home last year. “It’s taken a really big toll on my family and myself and they’re supposed to be there again tonight. I think it’s really unfortunate that we live in a state where people feel that it is OK to harass civil servants. It’s wrong.”

