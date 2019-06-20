Pro-life advocates rally to end elective abortion in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Pro-life advocates launched their campaign to end elective abortion in Utah Wednesday.

The rally was just a month after pro-choice advocates rallied for bodily autonomy for women.

Utah activists protest new wave of abortion bans on May 22, 2019.

The rallies come as legal battle looms over whether Utah abortions will be made illegal after 18 weeks of pregnancy.

Pro-life advocates want an end to Roe vs. Wade and organizations that support elective abortion while pro-choice advocates say attacking these organizations is like attacking “poor, marginalized women.”

Pro-choice advocates calls on Planned Parenthood Utah ⁩ to leave the state during a rally on June 19, 2019.

Senator Dan McCay plans to introduce Senate Bill 123 which would effectively end elective abortions in the state of Utah in the next Legislative session.

