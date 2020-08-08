Principal from Nibley Elementary School dies from COVID-19

NIBLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The principal of an elementary school in Nibley has died from COVID-19.

In an article posted to Cache Valley Daily, Kelly Rindlisbacher, the principal of Nibley Elementary, had been battling Coronavirus since early July and passed away on Friday.

Rindlisbacher spent many years as an educator in the Cache County School District prior to becoming a principal.

“The Cache County School District is deeply saddened by the loss of a family member, friend, and fellow educator, Kelly Rindlisbacher, principal of Nibley Elementary School,” the school district stated in a release late Friday. “We want to express our heartfelt sympathy to Kelly’s family, especially his wife, Lori, and their children.

“Kelly was an exceptional, dedicated educator with a long career in our district. He will be greatly missed by his Cache County School District family.”

According to Rindlisbacher’s social media accounts, he was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden in July and was said to have been improving. It is not known why, or when, his condition started declining.

Cache Valley Daily said it is not believed Rindlisbacher contracted the virus during any of his educator duties.

No other information has been released. An update will be provided once more information is obtained.