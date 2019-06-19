Primary Children’s Hospital offers free safety devices to prevent heat-related injuries, deaths in hot cars

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is offering the public free safety devices help to remind drivers to never leave a child in a hot vehicle.

In a press release issued by Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, they indicated about 40 children nationwide die after being left in a hot vehicle every year. 2018 was the deadliest summer on record with 52 fatalities.

In Utah, 12 children have died in hot vehicles since 1990, and others have suffered heat related injuries.

Primary Children’s is offering free Baby Safety Snaps which is a bright yellow lanyard printed with the words “Baby in Car.”

The snap clicks into the car seat buckle where the straps connect in the 5-point harness. When you put your baby in the seat, you remove the lanyard and put it around your neck. When you arrive at your destination, the lanyard helps you remember the baby in the car.

“These tragedies can happen to anyone, and often occur when people forget a child is in the car,” said Jessica Strong, community health manager at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “Stress, fatigue, and change of routine can push a person’s brain into autopilot, making it easier to forget. Summer is a time of heightened risk due to hot weather and changes in routine, including children out of school and families staying up late for activities.”

You can get your snap at PrimaryChildrens.org/safetysnap.

Additional ways we can help prevent heat-related injuries and deaths:

Never leave your child alone in a vehicle – even for a few minutes. A child’s body temperature can increase 3-5 times faster than an adult’s body temperature. Cracking a window has very little effect on the temperature inside the car.

Always check your vehicle before leaving it.

Keep a visual reminder that a child is with you, like a stuffed animal or diaper bag in the seat next to you. Or, place something you’ll need when you arrive at your destination, like a cell phone or purse, in the backseat while driving.

If you see a child left alone in a car, contact the police or call 911.

What others are reading:

Rail car incident spills 1000 pounds of possible toxic substance, reports of multiple people affected

7 teens in custody following school burglary

Did Woods Cross officer violate protocol by not activating body cam when pulling gun on child?

Baby falls out of 3rd floor apartment window in West Haven