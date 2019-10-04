Price man allegedly sexually abused 11-year-old girl while giving her a tattoo, drugs

PRICE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old man is facing several serious charges after police say he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl while giving her a tattoo and giving her drugs over the weekend.

Police said they spoke with a concerned grandparent on the phone, who advised them her granddaughter and her friend told her about a Michael Easley sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, according to documents.

When officers spoke with the granddaughter and her friend, they told police Easley played with the girl’s breast, sexually assaulted her and then forced her to perform sexual acts on him, documents state.

The girls told police there was a third friend also there when it happened.

When police talked to the victim, she at first denied anything happened and stated that she never even went to Easley’s home. The girl’s friend, who was also at Easley’s home, however, told police they were at the man’s house Saturday night and he was giving the 11-year-old girl a tattoo.

When the officer spoke to the victim again, she then stated that she and her friend went to Easley’s home to smoke weed and cigarettes.

While there Easley began giving the girl a tattoo on her breast and during that time he started to sexually assault her then forced her to perform sexual acts on him, she told police.

Easley was booked into the Carbon County Jail on charges of first-degree felony sodomy of a child and misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful tattooing of a minor. His bail was set at $31,360.

A background check shows Easley has pending unresolved charges of drug possession, failure to disclose identity and nuisance violation in addition to convictions of DUI, failure to stop at the command of an officer, assault, attempted obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency of a minor (dismissed in plea deal), drug possession, and theft.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

