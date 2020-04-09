Previous victim worried about Sandy SWAT suspect’s mental stability after second alleged assault

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Sandy man was arrested after allegedly trying to run over a private investigator serving him court papers, prompting a SWAT situation at his house Tuesday night. But this was not the first time 28-year-old Patrick Walker reportedly tried to run someone over and now, a previous victim is speaking out about why he’s concerned for the safety of others.

For Salt Lake City Hires Big H manager Jim Merrill, it’s not easy to recount the incident that took place on December 17, 2018. He had approached Walker in his truck, who he said was loitering in their business parking lot and asked him to leave.

Merrill said Walker was verbally aggressive and after he walked away to call police, surveillance footage showed Walker hit Merrill with his truck. Nearly a year and a half later, Merrill is still recovering from his physical injuries.

“I’m still doing physical therapy for another six months to a year,” said Merrill in an exclusive interview with ABC4 News. “I still have a problem with walking on my right leg where he hit me. I can’t walk around the block with my dog anymore because it stiffens up too bad. Physically, I’m damaged quite a bit. I’ll probably be that way for the rest of my life.”

The road to legal justice has been long for Merrill, who said Walker’s mental competency hearing had been postponed. On Tuesday, he said a private investigator working for his attorney attempted to serve Walker with court papers at his home near 8600 South and 1200 East.

According to Unified Police, Walker then allegedly tried to run the P.I. over with his car and then barricaded himself in his home, prompting SWAT team to respond.

“Our SWAT team was called out because this individual does have a history with law enforcement. He’s been involved with several cases in the past that involved threats and assaults and violence,” said Det. Kevin Mallory with Unified Police Department.

Emotions of fear and concern came rushing back for Merrill, he said, upon hearing what had happened.

“This new incident shook me up. When my attorney called, I had to sit down and gather myself. It brought back a lot of memories I’d prefer not to think about. I’m just glad he [the private investigator] is okay,” he said. “The look in his eyes was crazed. Just the way he reacted with me, I knew he was out of control then. He scared me at that time. I’m 6’6 and don’t scare easily.”

Merrill said he hopes the legal system can get Walker the psychological help that he needs. Until then, he said he’s concerned about the safety of others.

“I think anytime he’s confronted, he goes off the edge and wants to hurt somebody. He has anger issues and he can’t control it. So I feel like something else is going to happen down the road. If it doesn’t happen now, it will happen later and they just need to put this guy away. That’s all there is to it because he’s going to hurt somebody, like he did me.”

Although he’s still recovering, Merrill is back at work at Hires Big H. He said he’s just thankful to be alive.

“I won’t let this guy ruin my life. I’ve got a great family, support, and I’m happy to be seen. I’m lucky to be here. That’s all I have to say. It could’ve been worse,” said Merrill.

Walker is now facing charges of third degree aggravated assault and misdemeanor threat of violence in Tuesday night’s incident.

