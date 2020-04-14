President Trump halts U.S. funding to World Health Organization

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he is instructing his administration to withhold funding for the World Health Organization while the White House investigates the organization’s role in how it handled the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Trump alleges “mismanaging” and “covering up” by the WHO on the virus’ spread.

America provides between $400 and $500 million to the WHO annually, the president said. Trump added China contributes roughly $40 million to the organization per year.

“As the organization’s leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability,” he said. “One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations.”

The president added the WHO’s response put “political correctness above life-saving measures.”

The president says the world depends on the World Health Organization to work with countries to make sure accurate information about health threats are shared in a timely manner.

Trump claims the organization failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable.

But Trump says the U.S. will continue to engage with the organization in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.