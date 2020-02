FILE- In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront in Wildwood, N.J. Trump will be facing his accusers Tuesday night during his State of the Union speech. The impeached president is speaking on the eve of what’s anticipated to be his Senate acquittal on Wednesday. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump is set to respond to being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial at high noon Thursday at the White House and all indications are that he will lash out.

He gave a preview of what he can be expected to say when he appeared at the National Prayer Breakfast earlier Thursday, rejecting calls from the keynote speaker to “love your enemies.”