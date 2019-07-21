President Nelson to deliver historic speech at NAACP Convention

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (ABC4 News)-The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ President Russell M. Nelson is in Detroit where he’ll deliver a historic speech at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s 110th annual national convention.

The Church leader will address the audience in the same space in Detroit, Michigan where Martin Luther King Jr. spoke and marched for civil rights more than five decades ago.

“At a time when we have too many social divisions and partitions, this emerging partnership between the NAACP and the Church echoes, in some small way, King’s call in Cobo Hall to transform ‘the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood,” wrote Karen Boykin-Towns (NAACP Board of Directors) and Sharon Eubank (Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) in an op-ed that appeared Sunday in “The Detroit News”.

The NAACP-Latter-day Saint partnership has “blossomed over the past 18 months,” according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints media relations office. They have collaborated on joint education efforts in Chicago and San Francisco as well as job initiatives in Houston and Charlotte.

President Nelson is expected to deliver his speech at 5:30pm (MST).

You can read the full op-ed piece here Sunday op-ed in The Detroit News.