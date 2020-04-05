President Nelson announces construction of 8 new temples throughout the world, one in Utah

Temple Square

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints president/prophet Russell M. Nelson announces eight new temples to be constructed throughout the world, and one will be in Utah.

Nelson announced the temples during the afternoon session of general conference:

  • Bahia Blanca, Argentina
  • Tallahassee, Florida
  • Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Benin City, Nigeria
  • Syracuse, Utah
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Shanghai, People’s of China

