President Nelson announces construction of 8 new temples throughout the world, one in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints president/prophet Russell M. Nelson announces eight new temples to be constructed throughout the world, and one will be in Utah.

Nelson announced the temples during the afternoon session of general conference:

Bahia Blanca, Argentina

Tallahassee, Florida

Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Benin City, Nigeria

Syracuse, Utah

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Shanghai, People’s of China

