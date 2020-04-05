SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints president/prophet Russell M. Nelson announces eight new temples to be constructed throughout the world, and one will be in Utah.
Nelson announced the temples during the afternoon session of general conference:
- Bahia Blanca, Argentina
- Tallahassee, Florida
- Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Benin City, Nigeria
- Syracuse, Utah
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Shanghai, People’s of China
What others are clicking on:
- Empty Utah: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Conference Center and Temple Square
- Empty Utah: The Shops at South Town
- President Nelson announces construction of 8 new temples throughout the world, one in Utah
- Mountain America Expo Center turned into alternate care site
- Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus