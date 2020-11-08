President-elect Biden addresses the nation after presidential win

WILMINGTON, DE – NOVEMBER 04: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on November 04, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden spoke as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, according to the Associated Press.

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, are scheduled to address the nation from Wilmington, Delaware, around 6 p.m.

Saturday morning Biden won the state of Pennsylvania, securing the necessary amount of Electoral College votes to clinch the presidency. Soon after, he tweeted and said he is ‘honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.’