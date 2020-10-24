Pres. Trump, Biden to hold campaign events in battleground states

by: Sydney Kalich

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to campaign in battleground states with less than 10 days until election day.

President Trump is expected to make multiple campaign stops on Saturday, holding an event in North Carolina and rallies in Ohio and Wisconsin.

Before his Saturday rallies, Trump, who spent the night at his Mar-a-Lago resort after campaigning Friday in Florida, voted in West Palm Beach.

Biden is also scheduled to hold multiple drive-in events in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Saturday.

Biden held an event in Bucks County, Pennsylvania Saturday morning. Biden’s campaign said the former vice president will be joined by Bon Jovi, a native of neighboring New Jersey, for the later event.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Florida Saturday and Senator Kamala Harris will be in Ohio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

