Pregnant woman dies in West Valley City crash, baby delivered

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman who was 8-months pregnant was killed in a crash in West Valley City Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at 3500 South and Bangerter Highway.

West Valley City Police Department says two cars collided at the intersection.

The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

However, a 29-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant died on her way to the hospital.

The baby, which was delivered, was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.