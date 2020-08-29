Power outages in South Salt Lake City after car accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A car accident Saturday morning in South Salt Lake has caused dozens of power outages throughout the city.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a car crashed into a power pole near 3600 South and 700 East. The crash then caused the power pole to be knocked over and damaged three additional cars.

Because of the crash, the power is out for about 40-100 residents in the area. South Salt Lake Officials say utility resources are working to restore power to the neighborhood. Power is estimated to be restored before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.