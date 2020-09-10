Power outages cause economic and day-to-day hardships for Utahns

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Power outages are causing economic and day-to-day hardships for Utahns, each impacting their lives differently.

Karen Clayton is a school teacher within Salt Lake City School District. The power outage has pushed back the start of school.

“I work from home,” Clayton said. “We’re doing school remote and that’s the other piece of it. Is that our families can’t get on remote and our teachers can’t get on remote, we’re just not able to do school.”

The power’s been out for more than 24-hours now and she said she’s concerned.

“I’m sure it’s just like everybody else without power,” Clayton said. “I’m worried about food storage, the fridge going out, there’s no heat, and it was pretty cold last night.”

Justan Hatchcock’s power is out at his home near Liberty Park. He and his girlfriend were fortunate enough to have another place to stay.

“We’re just going to camp out here until the power goes back on at our place,” Hatchcock said. “And yeah, then we’ll just grab all our food back out of the fridge and transfer it back over.”

With no power, Gabriel Osborne said his food may not survive the warming temperatures of the fridge and freezer, and that comes at a cost – especially when on unemployment due to economic struggles in the food industry.

“You know, it’s not like you have a whole lot of money anyway,” Osborne said. “So, you just go to the grocery store and it’s all bad, you got to go rebuy everything you just had.”

Once the sun sets and it’s dark, Osborne said candles and phone light are the only way to see. And he said battery life doesn’t last long.

“[I] have to charge the phone in the car, turn the car on and use the phone charger in the car,” Osborne said.

Clayton and Osborne both live in Rose Park. They said they’re frustrated and concerned as to why power is not yet on for their community.

Linemen are working to restore power to people’s homes, and Rocky Mountain Power said people without service should prepare to be without power through the night and into Thursday.