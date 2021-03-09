‘Potent neurotoxins’: Doctor says aerial assault on mosquitos could be dangerous to Salt Lake Valley residents

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City wants to wage an air war on mosquitos this summer but a local physician says bringing in a military tanker plane to spray them is a dangerous idea.

The proposal would involve using an Air Force C-130 tanker to spray an aerosolized insecticide called Dibrom over the wetlands area northwest of Salt Lake City International Airport from August 30th to September 3rd.

“These wetland habitats are generally where our adult mosquitos are emerging from and migrating toward the city where our human populations are,” Dr. Ary Faraji Ph.D. of the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District said in an informational video.

Dr. Faraji assured ABC4 News that spraying airborne adult mosquitos or “adulticide” is safe and necessary to control the insects and the diseases they carry. He explains the process in that same video.

“Aerial adulticide applications are primarily conducted after sunset in order to coincide with the peak flight activity of the mosquitos we’re trying to target,” Dr. Faraji said. “If people prefer to stay inside and close windows and doors during the adulticide application they can but it is not necessary.”

Dr. Brian Moench of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment says it’s not safe at all.

“It is inaccurate for anyone, including the Mosquito Abatement District to say that this won’t have an impact on human health,” he told ABC4 News. “That’s an area that’s surrounded by North Salt Lake, Bountiful, and the West Side, probably 250 or more thousand people within a few miles of this area.”

Dr. Moench says the insecticide attaches to minute particles suspended in our polluted air and eventually winds up in our lungs.

“We have all these studies that show that these chemicals are really potent neurotoxins and have many other health consequences such as precipitating things like infertility, reproductive problems, and even cancer,” Dr. Moench said. “It is harmful to children. It’s harmful to the brain development of anyone throughout the age spectrum. It’s even associated with increased incidence of things like Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s…This program of spraying pesticides is guaranteed to spread those kinds of toxic chemicals throughout the Westside but eventually, it will drift over the whole Salt Lake Valley.”

Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment plans to present their case against the aerial spraying proposal at the Abatement District’s monthly meeting.

To see the Abatement District’s Environmental Assessment, go to https://www.utah.gov/pmn/sitemap/publicbody/881.html and click on the link in the right-hand column.