Possible drowning reported at Quail Creek State Park

Update 8:15 P.M. The 20-year-old male has been found and is in good condition. Initial reports indicated he fell off of his jet ski and did not resurface.

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning at Quail Creek State Park.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews confirmed the potential drowning at approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

Rescuers are still searching for the subject both on the water and the shoreline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.