Man wanted on felony warrants surrenders to SWAT

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- A man wanted on a $500,000 felony warrant involving weapons and drugs surrendered to SWAT officers after a couple of hours of negotiations Tuesday morning.

Officers were tipped off that the suspect, Timothy Gurule, 64, was at the Eagle’s Landing apartment complex located at 625 South Redwood Road.

When officers responded to the scene, they say Gurule barricaded himself inside.

SWAT, social workers, negotiators, and a motorized robot responded and all lanes of traffic was shut down between 500 and 800 South on Redwood Road.

Nearby Edison Elementary was also put on lockout as a precaution.

“We treated this as if he might be armed,” Det. Greg Wilking said.

Gurule eventually surrendered peacefully. He has been taken into custody.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

