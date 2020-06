UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Fire crews are closing down Highway 6 west of Goshen Friday night due to a new wildfire in the area.

Utah Fire officials say the fire, named the Elberta Fire, is estimated at 500 plus acres.

Both Directions US 6 Closed

at MP 147 (3 Miles West of Elberta) Utah Co.

Use Alt Route

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 6, 2020

Firefighters on scene are experiencing 50+ mph winds.

The cause is under investigation.