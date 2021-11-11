Poll: 69 percent say cancel culture unfairly punishes people for past actions, statements

(The Hill) — A new Hill-HarrisX poll finds most voters think that “cancel culture” is unfairly punishing people over their past actions.

The survey used the Merriam-Webster definition to define the term as “the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure.”

Sixty-nine percent of registered voters in the Nov. 2-3 survey said cancel culture unfairly punishes people for their past actions or statements, while 31% said it does not.

The survey found majorities of Republicans, Democrats and Independents saying it unfairly punished people, with Republicans being the most likely of the three groups to answer “yes.”

Seventy-nine percent of Republican voters along with 65% of Democrats and 64% of independents, specifically, said that cancel culture unfairly punishes people for their past actions or statements.

The poll also found 71% of registered voters said they strongly or somewhat believe that cancel culture has gone too far while 29% of respondents said they believe a little or not at all.

The most recent Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 930 registered voters between Nov. 2 and 3. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.