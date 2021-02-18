1 person hospitalized, two others rescued after snowmobilers stranded in Oquirrh Mountains

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

UPDATE: (2/18/21, 10:21 p.m.)

UTAH (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department tells ABC4 that the three snowmobilers were stuck on a mountain off U-111. 1 person was taken off the mountain and transported to the hospital with hypothermia. The other 2 people, according to UPD are riding their snowmobiles down the mountain with search and rescue crews and are reported to be in “good condition.”

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

ORIGINAL STORY

UTAH (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department is currently working to extract three people who are stuck in the Oquirrh Mountains.

According to the Unified Police Department, three people on snowmobiles were traveling up the mountains on an ungroomed road to fix a radio tower when they became stuck in the snow.

The snowmobilers are reportedly stranded somewhere between Farnsworth Peak and Nelson Peak.

The Unified Police Department tells ABC4 that one of the snowmobilers is currently hypothermic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 learns more information.