Police: Woman waits 2 years for landlord to be arrested for raping her

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Orem man was arrested Wednesday after a rape kit test result showed his DNA was a match for a rape reported by one of his tenants in 2017.

According to arresting documents, a woman reported to police she had been raped by her landlord, Erby Midy, 45, in April of 2017.

The woman told police that while he was at her apartment fixing a window, he grabbed her and dragged her into a back bedroom. She said Midy pulled her shirt down and put his mouth on her breasts, then removed her pants and raped her.

The woman called police and filed a report then completed a sexual assault exam. Police said the evidence was sent to the crime lab at that time.

During an interview with police, Midy denied any sexual activity consensual or not with the victim. Midy’s DNA was collected after obtaining a warrant, documents state.

In July 2019, the results of the DNA test came back as a positive match to Midy. Police contacted the victim and she agreed to proceed with charges after the 2-year time delay, according to documents.

Hidy was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on one first-degree felony count of rape and one second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse. A background check shows no other criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

