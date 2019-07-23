Police: Woman holding baby assaulted, strangled by man with a loaded gun

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Herriman man was arrested Sunday after police said he assaulted a woman and held a gun to her head while she held her baby in her arms.

According to arresting documents, police responded to a complaint by a neighbor who reported a woman holding a child came to his house saying her boyfriend was beating her up.

Upon arrival police knocked on the door of the home and heard a female inside the residence calling out for help, documents state.

The officer said it sounded like the woman was either being choked or having her face covered so he forced entry into the residence, according to documents.

Police said Joshua Steven Gardner, 33, was found on the main level of the home and came walking toward the officers. The woman was seen sitting on a chair behind Gardner. Officers told him to stop and lay down on the ground, and he complied, according to documents.

Police said they smelled alcohol coming from Gardner during his arrest and he had a loaded handgun in his front pocket.

The documents state the woman told police Gardner held a gun to her head and told her he would kill her then dragged her upstairs as she was trying to get away from him. The woman said Gardner choked her and head-butted her while she was still holding her baby.

Gardner was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and is facing charges of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felony aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child, and misdemeanor charges of threat or use of a dangerous weapon and intoxication.

A background check on Gardner shows he has previous arrests dating back to 2004 for assault, aggravated assault, threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, carrying a dangerous weapon, threat of violence and disorderly conduct.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

