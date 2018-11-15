Woman found guilty of sexually abusing young boy for nearly 10 years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A year and a half after charges were filed against a woman for sexually abusing a young boy more than 100 times, she was convicted of the crimes.

On Friday Alavina Fungaihea Florreich, 70, was found guilty by a jury on five first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two first-degree felony counts of forcible sex abuse.

Charging documents state Florreich abused the boy starting when he was 8, and lasted 10 years. She would tell him she was teaching him to be a good husband.

The boy stated the abuse occurred more than 100 times where she would touch him inappropriately, documents state.

Florreich admitted to police she touched him on multiple occasions but said it was all part of the boy’s curiosity and it was just him “learning”, according to documents.

Instead of being allowed to remain out on bail, Judge Vernice Trease immediately issued a no-bail warrant and had Florreich booked into the Salt Lake County Jail until her sentencing which is scheduled for Jan 13.

