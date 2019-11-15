Police: Woman assaulted, held captive for more than 25 days in West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Jordan Police say Albert Tony Yazzie locked a woman inside his home for more than 25-days controlling her every move.

“It is a pretty horrific case of domestic violence abuse,” says West Jordan Police Sergeant J.C. Holt. “He kept her captive and abused her.”

Albert Tony Yazzie Booking Photo

Police say Yazzie kidnapped a woman he knew after getting out of prison on parole from the Utah State Prison in September 2019.

“She said things where ok at first and then things would progress where he would not allow her to leave the home,” Sgt. Holt adds.

Police say the victim was beaten, choked, spanked, restricted from using the restroom and shower, all while Yazzie held on to her phone, according to documents.

“He made her ask for permission for that and if she did not, then the beatings would ensue,” the Sergeant says.

Since 2009, Yazzie been in and out of jail. Court records show he plead guilty to charges involving drugs, stealing someone’s identity, theft, receiving stolen goods, aggravated assault involving domestic violence, and tampering with a witness. Records show he owed child support during some of that time.

“The victim is very emotionally distraught, and obviously worn down from this incident,” says Sgt. Holt.

The breakout moment in this case police say is when Yazzi brought the victim with him to a parole meeting at Adult Parole and Probation.

Sgt. Holt says, “Apparently they were in an Uber to go there and once he went to check in she told the Uber driver you know, ‘get me away from here.’ “

The Uber driver drove her to a relative’s house where the kidnapping was reported to the police.

West Jordan Police book Yazzie on kidnapping, aggravated assault, damaging a communication device, and failure to stop for an officer.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney is screening the case. Police believe official charges will be handed down in this case by next week.

Domestic Violence

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous, domestic situation there is free and confidential help. Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or at udvc.org or SVSUtah.org. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

