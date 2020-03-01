Police: Woman arrested for stealing vehicle and leading officers on pursuit

Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a short pursuit Saturday evening, according to the Unified Police Department.

Sergeant Melodie Rydalch, a Public Information Officer with the Unified Police Department, tells ABC4 News the chase happened before six p.m. when officers tried to pull over 31-year-old Priscilla Aliles near 3200 South and 900 East in Salt Lake City.

A bystander on the street witnessed the chase just as an officer was about to throw out spike strips in hopes of disabling the tires on the vehicle before it reached the 3300 South intersection.

Several other police vehicles blocked the northbound lanes of 900 East which forced Aliles to stop.

The video shows a person step out of the vehicle with their hands up and surrender to police officers.