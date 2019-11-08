Police: Wendover officer’s car rammed twice by suspect in stolen vehicle

WENDOVER, Utah (ABC4 News)- An officer with Wendover Police Department’s patrol car was rammed twice by a suspect in a stolen vehicle Friday morning.

According to a post on the Wendover Police Department’s Facebook page, troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol were chasing the driver in the vehicle westbound on I-80 just east of Wendover. They reportedly reached speeds over 100 mph.

Wendover officers were called in to assist and set out tire spikes at mile marker four.

That didn’t stop the driver. Officials say he kept going into the opposite lanes on I-80, even driving on the rim.

During the chase police say the suspect rammed an officer’s vehicle twice.

Eventually, authorities stopped the driver on the 400 block of 8th street.

The driver, a 28-year-old from Kearns was taken into custody. So was his 27-year-old passenger.

