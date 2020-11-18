Police: Well-known photographer arrested for sex assault in Weber Count may have ‘many more’ victims

WEBER COUNTY, UT (ABC4 News) – Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a well-known photographer after they say he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who “won” a photoshoot with him.

Russell (Rusty) Scott Healey, 58, was booked into Weber County Jail on two counts of first-degree felony object rape, one count of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, and one count of misdemeanor Theft.

Deputies say Healey is a well-known photographer in the area and has his own business. The man offers “drawings” with other businesses where individuals can “win” a photoshoot with him, but then have to pay for any photos.

A woman reported to police she had “won” one of these photoshoots and when he was taking her to pick up her photos, he sexually assaulted her.

The victim said she tried to get her photos from Healey for several months, but he would put it off and had her do work for him to help pay for her photos. The woman reported that Healey drove her to a remote location and sexually assaulted her.

Over the course of the investigation, another woman reported that last year, when she was 19, Healey offered to take pictures for her to help build her portfolio. The woman said Healey kept trying to get her to pose nude but she refused. While at the studio, she said he sexually assaulted her and told her she could not tell anyone.

According to a press release issued by WCSO, Healey has a history of sexual assault in the area, going back approximately 30 years. During the investigation, prior clients of Healey’s reported similar incidents through his position as a photographer. Clients told detectives he would withhold their pictures and try to trade sexual favors in exchange for their pictures, or he would just sexually assault them when he was supposed to be meeting up with them to give them their pictures.

Detectives believe there could be many more women or men who have been victimized by Healey over the last 30 years. They encourage anyone who might have something to report involving Healy, to please contact your local law enforcement agency, and reference Weber County Sheriff’s Office case 20WC22217.