Police video of man having mental health episode doesn’t appear to tell the whole story

MURRAY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – The Murray City Police Department released police body camera footage to ABC4 on Thursday showing an incident on October 6th when officers responded to a man having a mental health episode.

It was in the area of 5400 South in Murray near an underpass.

In the five files given to ABC4, they show the man already in handcuffs with a time stamp around 9:21 p.m.

Dash cam video also provided by Murray City Police shows at least two officers initially responding to the scene before that time.

ABC4 did retrieve police scanner activity around 9:16 p.m on the evening of October 6th. In it, an officer can be heard saying “400 South, and I don’t know 300 West ish.. Started running from me. I tried to pull him over. He’s still walking down the middle of the road. Can you send me a back? He has a stick in his hand.”

When ABC4 asked Murray City Police if there was body cam video that shows the minutes between when the officers initially approached the suspect and when the man was handcuffed on the ground, it’s Public Information Officer Kristin Reardon, told us “You received all the body cam video we have of this incident.”

Initially, ABC4 began looking into this incident after a passerby sent us a 28 second cell phone video of two officers appearing to punch the man.

Once to take him down to the ground, then three times once he appeared to be on his back.

After viewing the videos and asking for additional footage, ABC4 asked Murray City Police what the department’s policy is on police body camera recordings. We were told for that information we would have to make an official records request.

