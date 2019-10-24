Police: Utah man arrested for robbing two banks at gunpoint in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said he is a suspect involved in the robbery of two different banks last week in Davis County.

According to a press release issued by Lt. Travis Lyman, Layton City Police, the Wells Fargo bank in Layton was robbed at gunpoint on October 17. Two days later, the Wells Fargo bank in Kaysville was also robbed.

No injuries were sustained during the robberies and the description of the suspect in both robberies was similar.

Layton crime scene investigators were able to obtain a fingerprint from a document used in the Layton robbery that identified the suspect as 51 year-old Layton resident Charles Arrington.

Lyman said Arrington matched the description given by witnesses in the two robberies.

Investigators from Layton, Kaysville, and the FBI collaborated on the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Arrington. He was tracked to a hotel in Salt Lake City on Wednesay night.

A gun was recovered from Arrington’s hotel room which is similar to the one used in the Layton robbery.

Charles Arrington was booked into the Davis County Jail for two counts of aggravated robbery.

A background check in Utah shows Arrington has no criminal history in Utah.

