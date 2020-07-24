SOUTH JORDAN: Police will detonate materials found inside home, evacuation order stands until 10 am Saturday

South Jordan (ABC4 News) – Police will detonate materials that have been found inside a South Jordan home. An evacuation order will stay in place until 10 am Saturday morning

The area affected is 3200W to the Bangerter Highway between 10200 South and 10400 South.

In a press conference Mayor Dawn Ramsey, City PIO Rachael Van Cleave, and Police Officer Matt Pennington gave information concerning materials found inside the home. The explosive substances were discovered after a SWAT team responded to an arrest that turned violent.

PIO Van Cleave said the materials found were determined to be unsafe to move and would have to be detonated where they were found.

Police have been going door to door in the neighborhood to let everyone know they need to leave.

Earlier the South Jordan Police Department responded to a concerning SWAT situation at a home near 3400 West 10300 South in South Jordan Thursday night.

SWAT team negotiations became violent and McManigal began firing at police. Pennington said they were prepared for the situation and no one was injured. McManigal was arrested and taken into custody.

According to Matt Pennington with the South Jordan Police Department, the situation was part of a five-day operation. Around 11 p.m. Thursday police served a search warrant to 42-year-old Ryan McManigal, in attempts to take weapons inside his home. Police said McManigal is restricted from owning weapons due to an active protective order.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.