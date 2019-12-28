Police: Suspicious circumstance leads to fleeing man with a gun

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police were called to the scene of a suspicious man with a gun Friday night.

Officers say they responded to the Park Station Apartments on a suspicious circumstance.

Officials say the complainant called into dispatch saying someone was banging and kicking on their front door. Officers VanWagoner and Cottle arrived and located the suspect and two others leaving the complex, officials say.

Officers say they tried to stop them but they all ran. Officer Cottle chased after the 17-year-old male as Officer VanWagoner caught up to the other two.

Officials say Officer Cottle watched the male remove a handgun from his right pocket and head towards the UTA tracks.

Officer Cottle called it out and several other Officers responded, including Sandy K9.

The suspect was located under a semi-truck and was challenged by officers at gun point, becoming combative while being taken into custody, police say.

Officials say a search of the area was conducted and a Smith and Wesson MNP was located near the tracks along the path the suspect ran.

