Police: Suspect wanted for stabbing family members arrested, woman hiding him taken into custody

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault has been taken into custody, along with the woman who was harboring him.

Deputies said they have been looking for Oscar Manuel Garcia since he stabbed two of his family members in July, resulting in charges of first-degree felony attempted murder and second-degree aggravated assault.

In the search for Garcia, officers made contact with a Tabitha Wiltz who they had previously warned not to harbor the suspect and made her aware that he was wanted by the police.

At first, documents state Wiltz lied to officers when asked if the suspect was in the residence and told them he was at an apartment in Mount Pleasant. Officers set up a containment at that apartment only to discover he was never there, but inside Wiltz’s home, where he had been for the last three weeks.

Garcia was charged with felony obstruction of justice when law enforcement found him hiding inside a dryer in Wiltz’s home with clothes over his body.

Wiltz was arrested for harboring a felon and booked into the Sanpete County Jail.

Garcia was charged in March with two felony aggravated assault charges for an incident in November when he and two other men attacked two teens at a mink farm in Moroni.

During that incident, one of the teens said the men tied a rope around their neck, and one of the teens broke his ankle jumping off a horse trailer in an attempt to getaway.

Garcia was out on bond for that case when he was arrested on Monday in connection to the stabbing incident in July.

