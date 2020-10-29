Police: Suspect stole $14K worth of coats from Millcreek REI

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Millcreek are hoping the public can help identify a man they say stole over $14,000 worth of coats from the REI store.
In a post on the Unified Police Department, the suspect made a small purchase using cash, asked the cashier for some extra bags, and then went back into the store and filled the bags with high-end coats.
The suspect then walked out of the store with the bags full of coats holding the receipt.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 801-743-7000, reference case 20-123369.
