Police: Suspect stole $14K worth of coats from Millcreek REI

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Millcreek are hoping the public can help identify a man they say stole over $14,000 worth of coats from the REI store.

In a post on the Unified Police Department, the suspect made a small purchase using cash, asked the cashier for some extra bags, and then went back into the store and filled the bags with high-end coats.

The suspect then walked out of the store with the bags full of coats holding the receipt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 801-743-7000, reference case 20-123369.