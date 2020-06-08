Police responded a report of an individual brandishing a gun in an apartment complex located at 295 North 120 West on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the front door of one of the apartments open and a man lying on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found a small caliber firearm, and a .22 caliber shell next to him.

Two men stated they had heard gunshots and came to check on the victim who had labored breathing and had a hard time responding. Emergency personnel arrived and transported the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses at the nearby apartment complex said they had seen Christopher Travis Herrera, 31, running through the area carrying a gun.

Herrera was located in a residence near 700 West 500 South after he ran from officers who stopped his vehicle. Herrera barricaded himself inside the home and after two hours of negotiations with police, he surrendered.

During an interview with police, Herrera stated the victim had come to the area of 251 West 400 North to talk about a gun that he wanted and that he shot him several times because he was acting like he was “hard” and he deserved it. Herrera stated to police he was only trying to hurt him, not kill him, documents state.

The autopsy report showed the man had been shot eight times, two from the front and the remaining gunshots were from behind or above, according to documents.



At the time of the shooting, Herrera was on probation for convictions of felony theft, misdemeanor assault, domestic violence in the presence of children, and burglary.

Herrera was booked into the Uintah County Jail on one count first-degree felony capital murder.

The name of the victim has not been released.



