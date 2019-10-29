Police: Summit County man attacked after responding to Craigslist ad

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A Summit County man was stabbed multiple times after responding to a Craigslist ad, police said.

The 63-year-old man called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Monday saying that he had been stabbed and beaten by a man wearing a mask.

Investigators learned the victim responded to a Craigslist advertisement for a woman offering house cleaning services.

Around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Summit County officials said the woman arrived at the man’s home in the Pinebrook area.

“Shortly after arriving, the woman’s husband entered the residence and began to beat and stab the resident,” a press release from Summit County officials stated.

Deputies were able to track down the pair, and they were arrested later in the day.

42-year-old Steven D. White was booked for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

37-year-old Amber Lynn Lands was booked on second-degree felony burglary charges.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and received extensive injuries to his face.

A background check for Amber Lands shows multiple arrests for drug possession, theft and giving false ID to officers.

In 2016, Lands, along with two other suspects, were found guilty of kidnapping a man at gunpoint in West Valley City and robbed him of his cell phone and cash.

She was sentenced to prison and after a year was released. She is currently on parole until 2022.

White was found guilty in 1999 of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping. He spent 10 years in prison and has had multiple parole violations over the last ten years.

White was just released from prison in January and is on parole until 2111.

