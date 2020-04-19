Police: shots fired at officers in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A suspect fired at officers, igniting a chase Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers were conducting a VIN inspection on a suspect’s vehicle near 3367 South 4000 West when a Red SUV, apparently unrelated to the inspection, pulled up and someone inside the SUV shot at officers, according to Lt. Justin Wyckoff with West Valley Police Department.

The chase that followed took police from West Valley City to South Salt Lake, where officers found the suspect’s car abandoned, said Lt. Wyckoff.

No one was injured.

The incident is still under investigation.