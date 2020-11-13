Police searching for man missing up Neff’s Canyon since Oct. 18

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are searching for a man missing up Neff’s Canyon since October 18.

In a post on the police department’s Facebook, 47-year-old James Long was last seen on that day on the Neff’s Canyon Trailhead and reportedly going up to see fossil beds in the canyon.

Police say James is an experienced outdoorsman and they believe he might have taken up shelter somewhere from the weather.

James was last seen wearing a heavy red and yellow jacket. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weights about 130 lbs.

Anyone who has any information about James’ whearabouts is asked to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000 or Ibv. Blakeslee at 385-468-9858.