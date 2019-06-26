Police: ‘Self-inflicted’ shooting reported in Midvale now considered suspicious

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Midvale say evidence does not align after reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said officers were called to the area of 200 West 8600 South around 10 p.m. on reports that a 27-year-old woman had shot herself.

When police arrived to interview witnesses at the home, Sgt. Gray said “statements weren’t consistent with the evidence”.

Investigators consider the shooting suspicious, she said.

As of Wednesday morning Sgt. Gray said the woman was still alive, but was not doing well.

Additional details behind the shooting have not been released.

Updates will be posted as more information is released.

