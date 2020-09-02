Police seize over $200k in meth from Price home

PRICE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A large drug bust resulted in the seizure of over $200,000 worth of methamphetamine after a search warrant was served at a home in Price back in August.

In a post on the Price City Facebook page, the August 13 bust included a multi-agency effort with the Carbon Metro Drug Task Force, Emery County Drug Task Force, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County SWAT, Price City Police Department, and the Price City Fire Department,

Police said the investigation took several months and led to the arrest of William “Bill” Besmehn who was booked in the Carbon County Jail on multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of another person’s identification documents.

Police discovered nine pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 28 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, smaller amounts of marijuana, suspected cocaine, and suspected heroin.

In addition to the drugs, police seized over $9,000 in cash, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a stolen motorcycle was seized from the residence.