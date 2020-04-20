Police seek suspect in West Jordan double murder of young couple

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Jordan have released information on a suspect wanted for questioning in the double murder of a young couple on Saturday.
West Jordan Police are looking for Albert Enoch Johnson, 31, and have issued a wanted poster for information leading to locating him.
Johnson is wanted for questioning in the shooting deaths of Tony and Katherine Butterfield, ages 31 and 30.
You can read more about the shootings here.
Anyone who knows of Johnson’s location is asked to contact West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.
- Facebook releases county-by-county map of coronavirus symptom reports
- Congress could pass small business loan funds this wee
- This Utah company has the code to track COVID19 testing”
- Olympic task force helping athletes cope with 2020 games being postponed
- Over 43,000 US millionaires to get ‘stimulus’ averaging $1.6 million each, committee finds