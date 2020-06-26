Police searching for 3rd suspect after robbery, high-speed chase in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Cedar City are continuing the search for a third suspect wanted in connection to a robbery and high-speed chase Friday morning.

According to a press release issued by Lt. Jimmy Rhoden, Cedar City Police, officers were called to the Hampton Inn at approximately 7:50 a.m. on a report of a robbery.

The two victims, a man, and a woman said they were traveling through Cedar City and were approached by three men who pulled up beside them as they turned into the hotel. The male victim said he argued with one of the suspects before the man struck him in the head with a pistol.

The suspect stole a bag from the victim that had a large amount of cash inside then fled the area. The victims then contacted the police for help and an attempt to locate was issued on the description and partial plate the victims were able to give to authorities.

The suspect’s vehicle was located by Utah Highway Patrol traveling South on I-15. When the trooper tried to stop the car, the suspects fled and at some point abandoned their vehicle and ran near exit 27.



Two of the suspects have been taken into custody and police said the third suspect is still at

on the run.

The victim who was hit with the gun received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries on

scene and was not transported to the hospital.

This investigation is still active.