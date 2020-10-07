Police search for wanted couple who shot at Sanpete County law enforcement then fled into mountains

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement in Sanpete County is looking for a couple who fired at law enforcement who had come to take them into custody Wednesday morning.

Detective Derick Taysom, Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, said they received information from Wyoming about a couple wanted from their state who had been located at a house in Milburn, 7 miles north of Fairview.

Just before 9 a.m. a couple of deputies and an officer from Fairview city arrived at the home to take the couple into custody.

As the officers approached the residence, one of them fired from a weapon at them, then took off east into the mountainside.

Taysom said they currently have a large scale search to locate them, including help from SWAT and a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

The man has been identified at Brett Gilman Johnson, 51, who is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

The woman was identified as Jamie Carol Cleghorn, 41 but a description of her was not known.

Taysom said they do not know why the couple was wanted out of Wyoming and would now face new charges for today’s incident.

The couple is believed to be armed and dangerous and the public is advised to avoid the area. If anyone sees anything suspicious, you are asked to call 911.