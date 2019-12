SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Police are asking the public to help them find a teenage girl.

They say 14-year-old Jashui Alexa Ramos-Lagunes was last spoken to at about 5 p.m. Sunday night. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police say she is 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She is also known to be wearing black Vans brand shoes.

If you know anything about her location or if you have seen her, contact police at 801-799-3000.

