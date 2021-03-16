Police say community tips helped identify and find suspect involved in South Salt Lake murder

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A multi-day investigation into a homicide has resulted in one man behind bars.

South Salt Lake police say more answers are now known due to a number of community tips, leading investigators to locate and arrest 24-year-old Ashish Biswa.

Biswa is suspected of killing 26-year-old Mostafa Hosseini.

“This was not a random act of violence,” said Danielle Croyle, a public information officer with SSLPD.

A probable cause statement details the crime, saying the two men got into an argument outside of South Parc Townhomes after they went to a local club with five other individuals.

Biswa allegedly shot and killed Hosseini over him repeatedly asking for a cigarette.

“M.H. wanted one of Ashish’s cigarettes, but Ashish said no. S.A. said the argument got very heated and he decided he was going to get out of the car. S.A. said he got out about two steps and then heard 3-4 gunshots,” according to the PC, recounting a witness experience.

Police said Biswa then fled the scene with his handgun.

Robert Didas told ABC4 News he did not know those involved but recounts the scene outside his home.

“About 45 cop cars, fire engines, you name it, they were out here. And all the lights came through my windows,” Didas said.

Investigators served a search warrant at Biswa’s townhome but did not find him there.

“He was not at the town homes, he was not located there. He was located north of that location,” Croyle said.

Prior to the shooting, Biswa had previous charges against him.

“Robbery, burglary, failure to stop at command of police, aggravated robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person,” Croyle said.

He could now be facing even more charges, including murder. The case now goes to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office.

“They ultimately have the authority on what criminal charges will be pursued at this point,” Croyle said.

South Salt Lake police sai they try to be proactive in crime prevention and are grateful for community tips.

“By sharing information, critical tips and responding to our request to assistance. It takes the entire community to keep the entire community safe,” Croyle said.

Biswa is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail.