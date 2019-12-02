Police: Salina man shoots, kills estranged wife during drive from New Mexico to Utah

CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (ABC4 News) – A man from Salina, Utah shot and killed his estranged wife, then himself, during a move from New Mexico to Utah on Friday, according to police.

In a post on the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, their deputies responded to a call from a woman located in the area of 285 North and Hildago, near Roswell, who said she was being held against her will.

The woman told dispatch she was being threatened by a man who had a gun and said he was going to kill her and then himself.

As deputies were arriving on scene, the man shot the woman and then himself, according to the press release.

The woman, later identified as DeAnna Madsen, died on scene, and the man, identified as Steven Madsen, was flown to the hospital with a gunshot to the head.

Authorities said Steven Madsen succumbed from his injuries on Sunday.

The family told ABC4 DeAnna Madsen had just moved to New Mexico but was born and raised in Utah. Due to circumstances where she was currently living, she was moving back to Utah and her estranged husband, whom she had been separated from for three years, offered to help bring her back as other family members were unable to.

It is still unclear to both law enforcement and family what transpired during the trip back to Utah as the two had been amicable over the years for the sake of their children.

A GoFundMe has been set up by those close to the couples children, to help them with funeral costs.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately



What others are clicking on: