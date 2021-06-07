POLICE: Riverton family crash in Idaho, 1 dead

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – A woman from Idaho is dead after colliding with a vehicle from Riverton, Sunday.

According to Idaho State Police, on June 6 at approximately 3:11 p.m., two vehicles collided, resulting in the death of 51-year-old Shay Mortimer of St. Anthony, Idaho.

Police say Mortimer was traveling southbound on Bridge Street in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am when she crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a 2014 Honda Odyssey.

Mortimer was then transported to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg by ground ambulance, where she then died due to the extent of her injuries. Police add that Mortimer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collison.

Officials say the occupants of the 2014 Honda Odyssey were 44-year-old Cassie Mortenson and five juveniles, all from Riverton, Utah.

Police say the Riverton group was all transported to Madison Memorial Hospital by ground ambulance. Their current condition remains unknown at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by St. Anthony Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and South Fremont Fire and EMS.